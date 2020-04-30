Fazlur Rehman said that electable in Kashmir are being forced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that PPP has definitely left PDM

Talking to media in Mansehra, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that despite a long wait, there was no sign of response from the PPP and added that no party or campaign can be run without discipline.

He said that PDM campaign against the incumbent government is fully alive and a large public meeting was held in Swat a few days ago.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that electable in Kashmir are being forced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

