PTI wants to divide Kashmir: Maryam Nawaz

HATYAN BALA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the PTI government’s only agenda was to divide Kashmir. She said Imran Khan should bring the list of his contributions to the Kashmir issue next time he visits AJK.

Addressing a public gathering at Hatyan Bala, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir (AJK), she told Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government against making Kashmir a province of Pakistan and also trying to rob PML-N of its mandate in the elections.

She warned that if you try to rob our party of its mandate, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will not spare you.

Maryam questioned why India snatched from Kashmir the special status it had granted to the state under Article 370 of its constitution when Imran Khan was Pakistan’s prime minister adding that you have lost Pakistan’s case on Kashmir.

The PML-N leader said that the life of the common man in Pakistan has become unbearable due to the “poor economic policies of the incumbent government.”

She said a selected person had no respect neither at home nor outside.

