Rawalpindi district administration decides to deduct pay of unvaccinated employees

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The district administration has decided to take strict measures after 20 cases of Indian Delta variant of coronavirus were reported in Rawalpindi. The salaries of government employees who do not get vaccinated will be deducted.

According to the details, the district administration, fearing the spread of the fourth wave of coronavirus, has issued instructions to submit at least certificate of first dose of coronavirus by July 12.

The guidelines state that in case of non-compliance, lists will be issued to the District Accounts Officer for deduction in salaries of non-vaccinated employees.

According to the district administration, 868897 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Rawalpindi including 836,770 civilians and 32,127 frontline health workers.

A total of 25,235 people have been reported infected with the virus in Rawalpindi district so far. 23831 patients have been discharged from the hospitals while the number of active cases is 404 out of which 377 are in home isolation while 27 are still undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

