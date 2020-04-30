We want Pakistan to emerge as healthier, prosperous country: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi said we want Pakistan to emerge as healthier and prosperous country.

In his special message on the occasion of World Population Day, he said the children fall victim to malnutrition and stunting due to narrow birth spacing.

He said this is an important thing to address and is often brushed under the carpet in our society.

The President said, with regard to this, we have launched a programme titled "Khair Khwah" which refers to a person caring for the well-being of a family.

He also emphasized the need for propagating this message and assuring full support.