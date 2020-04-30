PM raises voice of Kashmiris at all int'l forums including UN, OIC: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is trying to deceive the people of Azad Kashmir by claiming herself a Kashmiri.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Farrukh Habib said people of Azad Kashmir will reject PML-N in upcoming elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself a true ambassador of Kashmir.

The Minister of State said the Prime Minister raised the voice of Kashmiris at all international forums including the United Nations and OIC adding that Imran Khan has exposed the real face of India in front of the world.

He said Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause at any cost.