KOTLA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Maryam Nawaz on Friday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has given Occupied Kashmir to India.

Addressing a public gathering in Kotla in connection with Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s election, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) virus has engulfed the beautiful valley of Occupied Kashmir.

She said that the people of Pakistan are witnessing increasing inflation after the approval of budget 2021-22.

Maryam Nawaz further alleged that the incumbent federal government doesn’t have money to give to the nation but it is using resources to buy the votes.