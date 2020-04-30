Srinagar (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops martyred another youth in Rajouri district, taking the toll to two.

The youth was killed during an ongoing cordon and search operation in Sunderbani area of the district. Earlier, another youth was martyred by the troops in the same area yesterday evening.



The operation was launched on June 29. Two Indian troops have been killed while a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured during the operation. Later, the JCO succumbed to his injuries as well.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of Kulgam district.



Several gun shots fired by Indian troops were heard in the area while people are being harassed and terrorized by the troops. Indian authorities also suspended internet services in Kulgam and Pulwama districts.