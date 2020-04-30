AJK polls: CEC urges PM to stop ministers from violating electoral code of conduct

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Friday has asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to stop federal ministers from violating electoral code of conduct for Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls.



In a letter, the CEC has said that no government resources should be used against or in favor of any political party.



The candidate will be declared ineligible if the authorities find any violation in his constituency, the commissioner clarified.

It is to be mentioned here that elections for legislative assembly of Azad Kashmir will be held on Sunday July 25, 2021.

Rangers and police along will civil administration will be deployed during the polls. Over 2.8 million people will cast their votes.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had also proposed to the Election Commission that the Azad Kashmir elections should be postponed in view of the threat of global coronavirus outbreak.

