LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar says that the opposition alliance as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) formed to overthrow the government has fallen under its own weight.

In a statement Friday, Usman Buzdar said the opposition alliance formed for a few months proved to be the most failed and incompetent alliance in the history of the country.

“The opposition parties in the PDM have been claiming to overthrow the government, but the government is stronger than ever while the members of the PDM are at loggerheads with each other,” stated the Punjab CM.

CM Buzdar further said that no attempt to revive the dying alliance of PDM can succeed. The nation has seen the disguised faces of the rejected elements and is fully aware of their intentions, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the unnatural alliance of the opposition cannot deceive the nation anymore and people fully trust the honest, courageous and unwavering leadership of the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.