NAB decides to challenge Rana Sanaullah's bail in SC

LAHORE (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has decided to challenge the bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in Supreme Court (SC).



NAB Lahore sources told that the prosecution team has prepared the document regarding bail cancellation of the PML-N leader in the assets beyond means case.



Earlier, the anti-graft watchdog had also decided to move the apex court against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal.

In April, 2021, Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted permanent bail to Rana Sanaullah.