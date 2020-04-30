It is the sixth accident near Kotri Railway Station in the last two weeks.

KOTRI (Dunya News) - Two bogies of a goods train derailed near Kotri Railway Station on Thursday night, causing suspension of traffic on the down track for several hours, Dunya News reported.

According to Railways officials, two bogies of the freight train heading towards Karachi from Lahore derailed near Kotri railway station causing damage to around 100 feet of tracks.

They said that Pakistan Railways’ relief teams, along with cranes, rushed to the site and started repair work to restore rail traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the sixth accident near Kotri Railway Station in two weeks. Two bogies of a goods train going to Karachi from Lahore derailed at the same spot two days ago.

