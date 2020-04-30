Chief Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will administer the oath to newly-appointed governor

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The newly-appointed Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha will take oath of his office in Quetta today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House at 6:00pm. Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will administer the oath to the newly-appointed Balochistan Governor.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, Provincial Ministers, MPAs, high ranking civil and military officials and people from all walks of life will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

