Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding dumper in Pakpattan on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the dumper as he lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. The driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

