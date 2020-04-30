Standing seasonal crops on thousands of acres were inundated due to flooding.

DIPALPUR (Dunya News) – A breach developed in canal near Rukanpur Glacier in Dipalpur on Wednesday which led to flooding in low-lying areas and destroying crops, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, standing seasonal crops on thousands of acres were inundated due to flooding in nearby villages, causing huge financial losses to farmers.

The local residents immediately informed irrigation department but no official turned up to plug the breach after which they had started plugging the breach on self-help basis.

