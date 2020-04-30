We must stay abreast of evolving situation, never lower our guard: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said we must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never lower our guard whatsoever.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited Corps Headquarters Mangla where he was briefed about operational preparedness, training and administrative matters of the Corps.

COAS was also apprised of the ongoing Corps War Games aimed at evaluating operational plans in wake of the emerging battlefield challenges.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the performance and dedication of Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training.

Addressing the garrison officers, COAS highlighted regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security.

According to ISPR Speaking about Pakistan s consistent support to Afghanistan peace process, COAS underscored the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

Referring to the national effort against coronavirus pandemic, COAS commended all ranks for their all out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and well being. However, we must continue to exercise max caution and follow relevant SOPs until the pandemic is completely over, COAS remarked.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood.