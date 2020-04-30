Pakistan to never allow for use of its territory against anyone: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation after US exit from Afghanistan and would not allow for the use of its territory against anyone.

Addressing the participants of Security Workshop of 12th Core, the minister said that policy of Pakistan was very much clear that Afghan people should decide about their future themselves. He said that stability and sovereign government in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and it does not want anarchy or civil war there.

The peace in both countries was inter-linked and Pakistan has given clear policy that Afghan people should decide their fate themselves, he added.

The interior minister said that other countries including China, Turkey, Russia and Iran were observing the regional situation while Pakistan was also closely monitoring the same.

Responding to a question, the minister said that 85 percent fencing work at Pak-Afghan border has been completed. He said that the Interior Ministry was responsible for administrative affairs at Pak-Afghan border and Chaman as well as Torkham borders which were being equipped on modern lines.

Sheikh Rashid said the report of special committee about Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been forwarded to federal cabinet which would further decide on it in its next meeting.

Pakistan has ensured compliance on 26 out of 27 action plans of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said and hoped that the country would be on white list soon.

The minister said the economy of Pakistan was on right track and GDP of the country would be further improved in the days to come.