The people of Kashmir will not elect the members of PTI on July 25: Bilawal

HAVELI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday has termed ‘puppet’ prime minister of Pakistan as incompetent and ineligible.

Addressing the public gathering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Haveli, the PPP leader said that ‘selected’ ministers have not fulfilled any promise made to the nation.



The people of Kashmir will not elect the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 25, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that no one can stop PPP from serving the country. Kashmiris have always supported us and we will continue to fight for their rights, he pledged.

The PPP chief said that we will not follow any dictation of the leaders living in Islamabad and Delhi but only give importance to whatever the people of Kashmir say, he asserted.