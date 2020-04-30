Coronavirus cases are rising again in the country: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has written a letter to Azad Kashmir Election Commission regarding violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

NCOC head Asad Umar has said that the forum has send pictures of SOP violating election rallies.

The minister further said that coronavirus cases are rising again in the country but added that government does not want to impose restrictions on the occasion of Eid.

He also ruled out countrywide lockdown and said that complete lockdown is out of question but if situation does not get under control, government will go for smart lockdown to curb the virus cases.

Earlier in May, in a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), NCOC said that the coronavirus epidemic could spread during the general elections in July.

The NCOC further said that the elections should be postponed for two months to save the people of Azad Kashmir from the epidemic.

“Political gatherings due to elections will lead to the further spread of the virus in the state,” the letters said.