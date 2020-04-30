KARACHI (Dunya News) – A suspicious unidentified man, who tried to approach renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, has been arrested by the security officers at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi on Thursday morning.



According to details, a knife was confiscated from the possession of the suspect who has been handed over to the police personnel for interrogation.



In 2019, Mufti Taqi Usmani had survived an assassination bid while his security guard and driver lost their lives in the attack.



The religious scholar was on his way to nearby Baitul-Mukarram Mosque to lead the Friday prayers when four armed men attacked his car.