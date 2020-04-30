Campaign for AJK polls: PML-N all set to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad today

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad in connection with Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls today (Thursday).



According to details, PML-N has launched its election campaign from Kohala. Party vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders are scheduled to address the rally.

It is to be mentioned here that elections for legislative assembly of Azad Kashmir will be held on Sunday July 25, 2021.

Rangers and police along will civil administration will be deployed during the polls. Over 2.8 million people will cast their votes.

It merit mention National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on had proposed to the Election Commission that the Azad Kashmir elections be postponed in view of the threat of global coronavirus outbreak.



