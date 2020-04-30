Internet services have been snapped in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.

Srinagar (Web Desk) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in two districts of the territory, today.

The troops during cordon and search operations killed two youth each in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police chief of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, talking to media men claimed that four Kashmiris were killed in last twelve hours in separate encounters from South Kashmir.

Divulging the details, the IGP said that two of the Kashmiris were killed in Kulgam, whereas two more were killed in Pulwama.

Following encounters, internet services have been snapped in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.