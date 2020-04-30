1,425 martyred, 29,656 injured from July 8, 2016 till date in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 1425 Kashmiris, including 33 women and 114 young boys, after the martyrdom of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 08, 2016 till date in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those 124 were killed in fake encounters and in custody during the period.

The report said at least 29656 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets, PAVA and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators and mourners by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members, including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahidul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Rafiq Ahmad Gania, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Yosuf Fahlai, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Eng Rashid and journalist, Asif Sultan have been facing illegal detentions in different of jails and the occupied territory.