ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the PTI government firmly believes in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right of freedom of expression.

While felicitating the newly elected office bearers of Parliamentary Reporters Association on Thursday, the Information Minister said an independent and vibrant media is indispensable for a strong democracy and promotion of democratic norms in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that addressing the problems of journalists and their welfare, security and protection of rights is included in our priorities.