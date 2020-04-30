A woman and a minor boy were shifted to Lahore due the their critical condition.

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Three children aged between seven and nine years died after eating poisonous food in Pakpattan on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, condition of five members of the same family deteriorated after eating poisonous food in village 143-EB near Pakpattan. Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the affected persons to hospital

Rescue sources said that seven-year-old Areeja, eight year-old Bilal and nine-year-old Isha died during treatment while their mother Sabra Bibi and three-year-old Abdullah were referred to Lahore due to their critical condition.

