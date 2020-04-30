Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the canal.

THATTA (Dunya News) – Three youth were drowned while taking bath at a canal near Thatta on Wednesday. The deceased were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three friends went to Keenjhar Lake for a picnic where a youth drowned in a canal that provides water to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. His two friends in an attempt to save him also jumped in the canal but they were also drowned.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the canal. The deceased were identified as Samiullah, Jafar and Kashif.

