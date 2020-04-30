COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa holds talks with Qatar leadership

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on a two-day official visit to the Gulf state called on Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan and Qatar have a historic and brotherly relationship. Pak-Qatar relations are turning into a lasting partnership. He praised Qatar s role in the Afghan peace process.

According to ISPR, the Qatari leadership appreciated Pakistan s efforts for peace in the region and reiterated its commitment to further strengthen Pak-Qatar relations.

