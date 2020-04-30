Pakistanis in UAE contributing significantly to progress of both countries: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood has said that Pakistanis in United Arab Emirates are contributing significantly to the progress of both countries.

Talking to Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said UAE is the home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

They discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and pledged to further cement them.

Both the dignitaries discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the realm of education, culture and skill development.

Hamad Obaid Alzaabi appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shafqat Mahmood for the development and betterment of the education sector in Pakistan.