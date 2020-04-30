Provision of facilities to common man top priority of govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that provision of facilities to the common man is the top priority of the present government.

Talking to Chairman NADRA, Muhammad Tariq Malik and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan, who called on him in Islamabad today (Tuesday), the Prime Minister appreciated the initiatives of NADRA to provide better facilities to the people.

During the meeting, Tariq Malik briefed the Prime Minister on the affairs of NADRA and apprised him that by 14 next month, NADRA will open 46 new centers at tehsil level to ensure access of common man to NADRA.

He said NADRA will introduce innovative applications to support startups under the vision of Digital Pakistan and assist the FBR in expanding tax base.