Will not attend private functions with protocol: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will not attend any private function with protocol and security to save taxpayers money and avoid inconvenience to the public.

In a statement on twitter, Prime Minister said that he is also reviewing protocol and security for ministers, governors and PTI CMs to decide how to minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience.

He said next week Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard.

“ We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp & glory used to overwhelm the people”, said PM Imran.