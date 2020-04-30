Explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five terrorists of banned outfit were killed in encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the CTD personnel and law enforcement agencies conducted and operation in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta on intelligence report during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result five terrorist were killed. According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were planning to attach sensitive installations.

The spokesperson also informed that explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.

