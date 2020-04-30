CM Buzdar said that those who are trying to spread chaos in the country have been exposed.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as an alliance of rejected and corrupt politicians who neither have any strategy nor have any agenda, Dunya News reported.

CM Bazdar, while criticizing the PDM leadership, said that the people of the country had rejected all these political elements and added that after the failed political campaigns of long march and resignations, PDM is now staging a new drama of holding public meetings.

CM Buzdar said that those who are trying to spread chaos in the country have been exposed and added that the opposition, by spreading anarchy, is trying to create hurdles in the process of development.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave, sincere, honest and dedicated leader of the country and has full capabilities to bring out the country from different challenges.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan will complete its term as the people have given it a five-year mandate. He said that all national challenges would be addressed under the dynamic, visionary, honest and sincere leadership of PM Imran Khan.

