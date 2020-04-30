Sources said that people living in the low-lying area have been shifted to safer places.

GILGIT (Dunya News) – At least four persons went missing after glacier burst and landslide in Nalter Bala area of Gilgit on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to local residents, an artificial lake was created after the landslide in Nalter Bala. They also said that a jeep carrying tourists was also hit by the landslide.

Rescue teams including Rescue 1122 and Al-Khidmat Foundation have been dispatched to the spot.


