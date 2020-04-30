NCOC warns of re-imposing restrictions in view of SOPs violations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has expressed concern over non-implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and started considering re-imposing restrictions.

According to details, it was informed in the NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar that violations of Corona SOPs were seen in restaurants, indoor gymnasiums, wedding halls, transport, markets, tourism and other sectors.

The NCOC has convened a special meeting of all the chief secretaries in view of the situation. The meeting will review the violations of SOPs and measures to curb them and speed up the vaccination process.

It was also informed in the meeting that a verification portal for vaccination has been launched, the purpose of which is to make the verification process possible in places where vaccination is required for entry. The NCOC directed that vaccination records should be entered in the National Immunization Management System at the time of vaccination.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) meeting was informed that the number of centers for Moderna vaccine has been increased. Out of the total 59 centers, 15 are in Punjab, 10 in Sindh, 14 in KP, 4 in Balochistan, 5 in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir and 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCOC said that 3,000 Afghan students have started arriving in Pakistan for education. Effective arrangements have been made for coronavirus testing of these students. Afghan students with positive cases will be sent back, the rest of the students will be kept in the mandatory quarantine for 10 days, at the end of quarantine they will be vaccinated.

