NAB Rawalpindi recovers Rs 33 bln in fake accounts cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has so far recovered Rs 33.246 billion in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases, Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said while briefing a high level meeting of the bureau chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to NAB Spokesman, the high level meeting reviewed the performance of NAB-Rawalpindi especially the looted amount recovered by bureau in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases. Briefing the meeting, DG, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed that the bureau has recovered Rs 31.906 billion through Plea Bargain and recovery of state land.

Giving details of Pea Bargain recoveries in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases, he said a sum of Rs 2.13 billion was recovered from Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mahmood; Rs 20.352 million recovered from Harish son of Kalumal; Rs 20.206 billion from Hammad Shahid, Abdul Ghani, Tariq Baig, Muhammad Iqbal, Mohammad Touseef, Aamir, Siraj Shahid and Ehsaan Elahi; Rs. 299.27 million from Nadeem Younas, CEO M/s Zafar Enterprises, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Aslam Pervaiz Memon, Ex- Executive Engineer, RDD, Baldev, Ex- Director Technical, RDD, Uzair Tahsin, Director Wadood Eng. Services Pvt Ltd, Muhammad Jaffar, Director Wadood Eng. Pvt Ltd, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Ex-Divisional Accounts Officer, Ayaz Ahmed Siddiqui; Rs. 50 million from Shahzaib Mahmood, Zulfiqal Ali and Arshad Iqbal; Rs. 11.884 million from Shafqat Mumtaz and Muhammad Abdullah; Rs. 2,129.78955 million from Zain Malik Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd; Rs. 200 million Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd; Rs 1,563.01992 million from Zain Malik; Rs. 1,563.01992 million Zain Malik; Rs. 31.79456 million Zain Malik; another Rs. 170 million recovered from Zain Malik; Rs. 4955.95 million from Zain Malik; Rs. 82.9535 million Tara Chand, Ahmed Mastoi and Ghulam Sarwar. All the plea bargain was approved by the relevant accountability courts.

The DG, Rawalpindi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 1,005.72 million through pardon in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases.

The details of the pardon recoveries in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases included an accused Nadeem Ahmed Khan had surrendered Plot No. St 28 & St 28/A, Block-1, Scheme-5, Clifton Karachi to the concerned department in Reference No. 03/2019 regarding Illegal allotment of amenity plots ST-28 & ST-28/A Block-01, Scheme-5 Clifton Karachi; Accused Sajawal Khan through legal heirs Yousaf Eidhi surrendered illegally allotted 30.03 Acres land valuing Rs. 494.78 million in Investigation regarding Misappropriation of Land owned by Govt. of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others and Rs. 10.94 million was recovered from accused Amjad Hussain in a case of extending illegal favors to M/s Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company & Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC).

DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that the bureau Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 334.429 million from accused Amanullah Memon through indirect recovery in misappropriation of Land owned by Government of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases.

NAB chairman appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and hoped that NAB Rawalpindi would continue to perform in future with the same zeal and commitment.