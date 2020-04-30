CPEC has put Balochistan on path of progress, prosperity: Asim Bajwa

GWADAR (Dunya News) - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said the CPEC has put Balochistan on the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of various development projects in Gwadar on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest in development CPEC projects.

Meanwhile in a video message, the Chairman CPEC Authority said work for Iran s trade through Gwadar Port is in progress and it would start soon.

He said the Ramadan-Gabd crossing point near Gwadar is active and fully functional now. He said the fencing work of Pakistan-Iran border is going on rapidly and new border markets are being established at the crossing points.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said the smuggling to and from Iran is decreasing due to increase in regulated trade.