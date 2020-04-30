Pakistan has given special visa facilitation to Uzbek citizens: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He was talking to Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov in Islamabad on Monday.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan has given special visa facilitation to Uzbek citizens. He said the Uzbek citizens will now also be given five day transit visa.

The Uzbek ambassador said PIA flight between Lahore and Tashkent stands restored from 2nd of this month. This, he said, will help promote tourism and trade between the two countries.

Both the sides also agreed to strengthen coordination between their law enforcement agencies.