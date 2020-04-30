Opposition united on PDM's platform: Shehbaz Sharif

SWAT (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that we are all united on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a PDM rally in Swat, he said that till 2015, there was a loadshedding of 20 hours in the country, Nawaz Sharif came to power and ended the darkness from the country. He said in our government we were generating extra electricity.

He said that Imran Khan used to say that he would bring cheap electricity, he had announced to build 350 dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but on the contrary he made people unemployed. He said the Inflation has never been so high in the history of the country adding the old Pakistan was better than the new Pakistan.

The Leader of the Opposition said that if Allah Almighty gave him a chance to come back to power, he would take Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forward in development and make it an ideal province for the entire country.

