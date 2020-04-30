Khawaja Asif along with his counsels appeared in the court at Wafaqi Colony.

LAHORE (Online) - Lahore Accountability Court (AC) has adjourned hearing of assets case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif till August 12.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad took up the case for hearing on Saturday. Khawaja Asif along with his counsels appeared in the court at Wafaqi Colony.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 12.

According to NAB Khawaja Asif owned assets worth Rs 51 lac when he became senator in 1991 and his assets reached worth Rs 221 million in 2018 which are not compatible with his known sources of income.