CPEC projects will end decades old sense of deprivation in the people of Balochistan: Asim Bajwa

HOSHAB (Dunya News) – Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that Gwadar port and the economic corridor are the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that CPEC projects will end decades old sense of deprivation in the people of Balochistan and massive Rs600 billion have been set aside for Southern Balochistan.

Chairman CPEC Authority further said that the main issue faced by Balochistan was of connectivity and now under CPEC, a network of roads will be established and work on Hoshab road is underway.