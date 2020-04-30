'Speedy solution of problems is only possible with the cooperation of all stakeholders.'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the concerned authorities to complete water supply projects for Karachi at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday which reviewed progress on Karachi s water supply projects.

The President said 11 to 12 hundred million gallons is required for the city and people there are facing problems due to water shortage. He said welfare of the people of Karachi is the top priority of the government.

Dr Arif Alvi said speedy solution of the problems is only possible with the cooperation of all stakeholders.