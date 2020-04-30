The price has been revised for month of July and a notification in this regard has also been issued.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs 19 per kilogram on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The price has been revised for the month of July and a notification in this regard has also been issued. The LPG prices were hiked for the fourth time in a month and it is the first time to witness the rise in prices in the summer season.

After the increase, the price of LPG has jumped to Rs 160 per kg. The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs 224 and that of a commercial cylinder by Rs 863.

