Vaccination drive in Punjab Jails slows down

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process of coronavirus vaccination of prisoners in the jails of Punjab province has slowed down. The 22,796 inmates in the jails have not been able to get the first dose.

According to sources, 43,570 prisoners could not get the second dose of the vaccine. The first dose has been given to 25,866 prisoners in jails.

A statement issued by the IG Prisons said that so far 4,820 inmates have been given second dose. There are a total of 48,400 inmates in Punjab jails, including women and children. Vaccination is underway in the jails. Teams are rapidly completing vaccinations for prisoners.

