PM Imran terms food security as real threat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed National Food Security as a real threat and said that we need to prepare in advance as how to grow food during next 10 to 15 years.

Addressing the Farmers Convention in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said the nation which failed to grow food to suffice needs of its people could not excel rather it should be punished for this slackness adding that we have to take steps to counter the issue and to meet the challenges ahead.

The prime minister also shared the alarming figures of 40 percent stunted growth of children due to malnutrition and that such children could never progress due to limited growth of brain and body.

He said that the purpose of this conference is to give the right direction to the farmers.

Imran Khan said that the state of Madinah was the first to help the lower class while China was the first to lift 700 million people out of poverty in 35 years. He said China helped small farmers to develop the country, we should have helped our small farmers first.

PM Imran said that after independence, the rulers did not include everyone in development. There is a separate education system for the rich. Public hospitals have been destroyed and private hospitals have improved. Regarding justice system he said that if you hire an expensive lawyer, then there is justice.

He said that everywhere in Pakistan weak people were being suppressed, the system ignored the poor class.

"There is also a problem of pure milk in the country, it is terrible that children do not get enough food," he said.