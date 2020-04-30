Govt to take every possible step for welfare of overseas Pakistanis: FM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government will take every possible step for welfare of overseas Pakistanis and addressing their problems on priority basis.

Talking to NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik in Islamabad on Thursday, he said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country.

The Minister said FM Portal has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for redressal of complaints of the overseas Pakistanis.

On the occasion, the NADRA Chairman apprised the Foreign Minister of the new digital system introduced by NADRA for overseas Pakistanis to obtain succession certificates.

He also briefed about the online visa system launched for promotion of tourism and investment.