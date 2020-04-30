KARACHI (Dunya News) – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the globe and with the view to curb the spread of the disease in Pakistan, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, curtailed inbound international flight operations to 20 % of actual Summer- 21 schedule to Pakistan with effect from May 05, 2021 and is now extended up to July 15, 2021.

According to statement issued by CAA, International inbound flights are being enhanced to 40% only for direct flights from UK, Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 01, 2021.

CAA further said that it has come to its notice that foreign air carriers operating to/from Pakistan are over-booking passengers on flights operated to Pakistan from across all international destinations in their route networks on the presumption that enhanced quota will be authorized from next revision.

These over-bookings are being cancelled on the pretext that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has revoked flight authorizations thereby pinning the blame on Pakistan CAA, it added.

CAA clarified that it is to inform the general public at large as well Embassies and Missions abroad in particular that it has not revoked / cancelled any flight authorization granted to foreign air carriers and the only restrictions that are currently enforced have been applicable since May 05, 2021. In the meantime, neither has Pakistan CAA relaxed such COVID-19 restrictions nor has Pakistan CAA committed to anything indicating that international inbound flight restrictions may be eased at a certain point in time.

The excuse of cancelling already booked, confirmed flights / seats owing to flight approval revocation by Pakistan CAA is untenable and Pakistan CAA, currently, has no intervention either in over-booking of passengers on flights operated from outside Pakistan or cancellation of these flights to Pakistan.

CAA further said that the sole responsibility of such commercial rescheduling / cancellation of flight operations to Pakistan rests solely and completely on concerned foreign air carriers.

Civil Aviation Authority warned that it has taken a strict notice of this wrongdoing by foreign air carriers and it reserves the right to initiate any and all necessary punitive action against these air carriers, at its discretion.