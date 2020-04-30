Balochistan Assembly rumpus: Names of opposition members withdrawn from FIR

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The names of opposition members on Thursday have been withdrawn from First Information Report (FIR) filed against rumpus in Balochistan Assembly on June 18.

As per the notification issued in this regard, at this stage, apparently contradiction of evidence is available against the opposition members.

The leaders discharged from the FIR included Malak Sikandar, Ahmed Nawaz, Akhtar Langov, Sana Baloch, Shakeela Dehwar, Wahid Siddiqui, Hamal Kalmati, Aziz Agha, Naseer Shahwani, Nasrullah Zehri, Akhbar Mengal, Asghar Tareen, Haji Nawaz Kakar, Maki Sham Lal, Babu Rahim Mengal, Maulvi Noorullah and Zabit Reki.

Earlier, opposition leader Malak Sikandar and 248 other lawmakers were nominated in the case under the provision of attempt to murder.