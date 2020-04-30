There is no space for corrupt people in Pakistan: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking courageous decisions in line with public expectations for the protection of national interest.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of PM Imran Khan started accountability of big fishes for the first time in history of Pakistan. People who were considered about the law in the past, are now under facing the law, he added.

Punjab CM further said that there is no space for corrupt people in Pakistan and reiterated that Pakistan will reach its destination under the leadership of PM Imran.