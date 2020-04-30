The funeral prayer of Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander was offered at Jamia Binoria Town.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - President of Wifaqul Madaris in Pakistan and prominent scholar Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander, who died on Wenesday, was laid to rest in Karachi, Dunya News reported.

The funeral prayer of Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander was offered at Jamia Binoria Town after Isha prayers. His son, Maulana Saeed Iskander led the funeral prayer.

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander was laid to rest in the seminary s premises near the grave of its founder, Maulana Yousuf Binori.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on sad demise of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the condolence message of the Army Chief on twitter.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Maulana Dr Abdur Razzaq Isikandar, President Wifaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2021

The Army Chief also prayed for the departed soul. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, said the COAS.

