AJK President urges youth to use digital technology for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth of Azad Kashmir to use their mobile and other digital means as their weapon for raising the voice of the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a 12-member delegation of young entrepreneurs, activists, and journalists from all over AJK at Kashmir House Islamabad, he said that our mothers, sisters, and children in IOJK were under siege of the enemy army and their lives, property, honor, and dignity were at stake.

They (Kashmiris) cannot even raise their voice against the oppression because all the means of communication are under the control of the occupation authorities. “It is the responsibility of the youth living in an atmosphere of freedom to become the voice of the voiceless”, Khan said. He added that this task is not difficult today because the youth with a device in the form of a mobile phone in their hands just need to use it for the right purpose.

Responding to the various questions posed by the members of the youth delegation, the AJK President said that there was no doubt that Kashmir is the prime casus belli but the fact is that India has never accepted the existence of Pakistan.

The leaders of India, he maintained, even today declare that they will annihilate Pakistan. “Given these nefarious intentions of the Indian rulers, it is imperative to maintain Pakistan s nuclear capability”, he emphasized.

He said that the minds of our youth should be very clear about the illegal and immoral occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and what they believe to be truth should be presented to the world with full confidence and trust.

To another question, he said that we have to invest in quality communication and content writing to communicate with the world leadership. India has produced fake content for general consumption and we should counter false propaganda with the truth about Kashmir.

The president urged young entrepreneurs to collectively make efforts to interact with the business community all over the country and also abroad. Advising the youth to shun the tendency of looking for government jobs, Khan urged the youth to start, innovate and expand their own business to become job providers as this is the only way to achieve the goal of national development and prosperity.

He said that a Special Economic Zone is being established in Mirpur, which he said, holds great potential for the growth and development of the region.

