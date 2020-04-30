Pakistan attaches importance to ties with Netherlands: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Netherlands and wants to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said Pakistan offers tremendous investment opportunities and investors from Netherlands need to take benefit from the investment friendly environment of Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked Ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He congratulated Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on his appointment as Ambassador of Pakistan to Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilize his services to further promote Pakistan relations with Netherlands.